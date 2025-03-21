Port Huron Win Streak Extends to 6

March 21, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers extended their win streak to six games with a 4-2 win over HC Venom on March 21 at McMorran Place. That streak is the longest active win streak in the FPHL.

Prowlers captain Austin Fetterly got the scoring started in the first period, banking the puck off of John Moriarty from below the goal line. 1:40 later, Reggie Millette's shot missed wide, caromed off the back boards right to Tristan Simm on the other side. He put it home to make it 2-0.

Midway through the second, Stavros Soilis got the Venom on the board as he went end-to-end on a power play rush and scored. The Port Huron man advantage answered later in the period when Alex Johnson deflected a Fetterly shot to restore the two-goal lead.

"I'm new to playing the bumper spot," Johnson said. "I told [Fetterly] to float them at the net, I've been tipping a lot lately, and I finally got one to go in."

In the final minutes of period two, Trey Fischer came in on a two-on-one and took a shot top corner to make it 3-2.

The Prowlers hung on through the third and got an insurance marker from Matt Graham, his 20th goal of the season.

Johnson and Fetterly finished with a goal and an assist apiece for Port Huron. Millette and Lukas Lacny each dished out a pair of helpers. Reid Cooper made 23 saves in the win.

Moriarty stopped 34 shots and took the loss.

The Prowlers turn their attention on the Mississippi Sea Wolves on Saturday, March 22 at McMorran Place. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

