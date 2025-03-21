Dragons Fall to Thunderbirds, 3-1

March 21, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Columbus River Dragons lost the first half of a weekend series with the Carolina Thunderbirds 3-1 on Friday night.

Trailing 1-0 heading into the third, the River Dragons finally converted a power play chance when Justin MacDonald tipped a Nolan Slachetka feed past Boris Babik to tie the game at 11:10.

But with time winding down in the third, Dmitri Selyutin tipped a James Farmer point shot over the right shoulder of Trevor Babin to give Carolina the lead with just 3:40 to play.

Jiri Pestuka scored an empty-net goal to cement the win.

The same two teams drop the puck tomorrow night at 6:05 pm ET, with coverage starting 15 minutes prior to puck drop on the River Dragons YouTube channel.

