Moccasins Slither Away from the Lobster Tank with a Win

March 21, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







ATHENS, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters fell 4-2 to the Monroe Moccasins Thursday night in Akins Ford Arena.

Just as they did Tuesday night, the Moccasins took a 1-0 lead in the first period after Blake Anderson poked it past Josh Rosenzweig.

Athens formulated a response before the end of the period through Kayson Gallant's conversion on a right-circle wrist shot.

The second period proved difficult for the Crustaceans, as Corey Cunningham and Dustin Jesseau put the Snakes up 3-1 going into the third period.

Gallant scored his second of the night as he got loose in the slot and rifled a shot into the back of the net.

With the Rock Lobsters pushing late for an equalizer, the Moccasins secured their first win against Athens in its 12th attempt after Seth Bacon found an empty net with 22 seconds left.

Sean Kuhn was brilliant on the night, stopping 42 shots and mixing quantity with quality.

The Rock Lobsters (38-8-3, 106 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena on Friday, March 28 for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop against the Baton Rouge Zydeco.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2025

Moccasins Slither Away from the Lobster Tank with a Win - Athens Rock Lobsters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.