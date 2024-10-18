Cyril Nagurski Signs in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce the signing of new defenseman, Cyril Nagurski, to the 2024-25 active roster. The left-handed defenseman is slate to join the team ahead of this weekend's home-and-home matchup against the Hudson Valley Venom.

Nagurski is a native of Bismarck, ND and played six seasons at his hometown school, the University of Mary. Cyril played for the ACHA DI and DII programs while in school, totaling 220 regular season games. In those six seasons, Nagurski recorded 36 goals and 47 assists, setting career-highs in his most recent season, with nine goals and 16 helpers.

The 28-year-old stands at 6'3" 215 pounds and will add more size and puck-moving capabilities to the Black Bears blue line.

