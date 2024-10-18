Introducing Clawdius

After over a week of anticipation and community participation, the Athens Rock Lobsters are thrilled to announce the results of the mascot name vote. We asked, you answered, and the votes have spoken! Leading the pack with a resounding 996 votes, the new name of our beloved mascot is Clawdius! In second place was Rocky with 234 votes, followed by Bisque with 149 votes, and Grill with 107 votes. Just like when the Athens Rock Lobsters name was chosen, we listened to the fans, and Clawdius has emerged victorious as the perfect representative for our team spirit and energy.

Now that the name has been decided, we're moving forward with the creation of Clawdius himself! While the lead time is a bit longer than we'd hoped, we're excited to share that Clawdius will officially make his debut at the Akins Ford Arena in middle to late January 2025. Stay tuned for updates, and be ready to welcome Clawdius to our Athens Rock Lobsters family with open claws! We'll be planning a special event to celebrate his arrival, so keep your eyes peeled for more details as we gear up for this exciting new chapter.

