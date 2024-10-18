Binghamton Wins High-Scoring Affair

October 18, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Hudson Valley Venom 9-6 in a high-scoring affair on Friday night. Austin Thompson recorded the first hat trick of the season, leading the Black Bears to their second road win of the season.

It was the captain, Tyson Kirkby, that started the scoring just 90 seconds into the action. Gavin Yates followed up the Kirkby goal with one of his own before Hudson Valley was able to break through the scoresheet. Mark Pozar scored first for the home team, attempting to capture some momentum but Yates was able to grab another goal on the very next shift. The first four goals of the contest came at even strength, but Don Olivieri was able to blast one past the netminder for the game's first power play goal. After one period, five goals were scored and Binghamton led 4-1.

Hudson Valley came out blazing in the second period. The Venom were able to pot three goals in a span of five minutes, the first two coming on the power play. With Eimantas Noreika, Brendan Charlton and Dustin Jesseau's goals, the Binghamton lead evaporated.

The teams remained deadlocked for another five minutes, then Austin Thompson began his tear. Thompson reclaimed the lead for Binghamton as the Black Bears skated back into the locker room up 5-4 after two periods.

Thompson started the period right were he left off and was able to score his second goal of the night. Jesseau answered for the Venom but like the tennis match going back and forth, Cam Clark was able to answer the response from the home team. Thompson earned his hat trick by sneaking behind the defense the putting the puck through the five-hole. Olivieri capped off the first trip to Hudson Valley with another power play strike, spoiling the Venom's opening night. Binghamton wins 9-6 in a barn burner.

