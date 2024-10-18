Zydeco March Over Sea Wolves, 10-1

October 18, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge, LA - Mississippi and Baton Rouge will do battle 13 times this season so it was only fitting they started the season against each other on night one. Baton Rouge had taken 6 of the last 7 matchups last season and the Sea Wolves looked to kick off 2024-2025 differently.

The first period looked very similar to the previous season as just 29 seconds in Kevin Szabed scored on an odd angle shot to beat Gregg Hussey to give the Zydeco a 1-0 lead. 4:02 later on a pass from former Sea Wolf Dmitry Kuznetsov Matthew Gordon buried one to make it 2-0. Baton Rouge continued to pour on when on the power play Narek Aleksyanen on another pass from Kuznetsov made it a three goal lead. However, the Sea Wolves Kyle Russell was able to find the back of the net beating Bailey Stephens five hole with just 32 seconds to go in the period to bring Mississippi back to within two.

Despite a stronger start to the period the Sea Wolves still couldn't find the back of the net as the Zydeco continued to push the pressure as Elijah Wislon scored 6:43 into the second frame before Shane Haggerty netted Baton Rouge's second power play goal of the night for a 5-1 lead after two.

Unfortunately for the Sea Wolves there was no comeback to be had as the Zydeco posted five more goals in the third to give Baton Rouge a 10-1 win off goals from Wilson, Jake Cox, Tyler Larwood, Declan Conway, and Narek Aleksyanen.

Greg Hussey stopped 21 of 26 in the loss while Tatsunoshin stopped 13 of 18 in his first FPHL appearance.

The Sea Wolves are back at it tomorrow night from the Raising Canes River Center as the rematch gets underway 24 hours from now. Follow along on Youtube and on Mixlr!

