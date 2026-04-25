Hartford vs. Rhode Island on CBSSN ! Tonight at 7:00: Prinx Tires USL Cup

Published on April 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC YouTube Video







CBS Sports Golazo Network and ESPN+ will continue to provide full-season coverage of the USL Championship and League One season throughout the year, with a bumper four-game opening weekend of USL Championship action available to stream for free through CBS Sports Golazo Network.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 25, 2026

Rhode Island FC Travels to Regional Rival Hartford Athletic in Opening Game of 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup - Rhode Island FC

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