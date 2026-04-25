Hartford vs. Rhode Island on CBSSN ! Tonight at 7:00: Prinx Tires USL Cup
Published on April 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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CBS Sports Golazo Network and ESPN+ will continue to provide full-season coverage of the USL Championship and League One season throughout the year, with a bumper four-game opening weekend of USL Championship action available to stream for free through CBS Sports Golazo Network.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 25, 2026
- Rhode Island FC Travels to Regional Rival Hartford Athletic in Opening Game of 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup - Rhode Island FC
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