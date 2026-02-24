Harrison Ingram Named G League's Player of the Week - February 24
Published on February 24, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs YouTube Video
Harrison Ingram was in BEAST MODE! The San Antonio Spurs' Two-Way signee has been named the G League's Player of the Week after posting 22.2 PPG, 13.4 RPG, and 7.4 APG during a 4-1 week for the Austin Spurs.
Check out the Austin Spurs Statistics
