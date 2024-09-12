Halifax Thunderbirds Announce 2024-25 Home Opener

September 12, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







(HALIFAX, NS) - The Halifax Thunderbirds are thrilled to announce that they will kick off our 2024-25 National Lacrosse League (NLL) season with a highly anticipated home opener on Saturday, Dec 7 at 6:00 PM AT. The Thunderbirds will face off against the Calgary Roughnecks at the Scotiabank Centre.

"We're excited to kick off the season at home in front of our incredible fans," President and CEO John Catalano said. "We can't wait to feel the energy inside The Nest once again."

Season tickets are currently on sale, offering fans the best way to secure seats for the full Thunderbirds experience. Single-game tickets will be available soon, stay tuned for more details by heading to halifaxthunderbirds.com.

The full NLL schedule will be released on Sept 17 with details on when you can catch the Thunderbirds throughout the season.

In addition, the NLL Entry Draft is set to take place this Sunday, Sept 15 at 8:00 PM AT. Fans can catch the excitement of the first round, streaming live on NLL's official YouTube channel

