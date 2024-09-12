Rock and Rheem Canada Ltd. Enter into New Partnership

September 12, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Toronto Rock News Release







Oakville, ON - The Toronto Rock are pleased to announce a new partnership with Rheem Canada Ltd. The Rock City faithful will see the partnership activate and engage in-arena and on social media, most notably as the presenting partner of the upcoming 2024-25 schedule release and our Home Opener at Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga, ON.

Strong partnerships are a key pillar when it comes to building a successful professional sports brand, explained Jamie Dawick, Owner, Toronto Rock. Entering into an agreement with a trusted brand like Rheem Canada Ltd. is essential to growing the Rock brand and we're thrilled to have them on board.

Rheem produces heating, cooling, water heating, pool & spa heating, and commercial refrigeration products.

"The Rheem Canada team is incredibly excited to become an official sponsor of the Toronto Rock, said Owen O'Riordan, Marketing Manager, Rheem Canada. This partnership is a fantastic opportunity to support a team that embodies the same values of excellence and commitment that we do. We're eagerly looking forward to the upcoming season and the journey ahead with the Toronto Rock."

For more information on 2024-25 Toronto Rock tickets, please contact a Toronto Rock account executive by phone at 416-596-3075, by email at tickets@torontorock.com or visit torontorock.com.

