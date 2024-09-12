#1 Draft Pick Dyson Williams Signs Three-Year Contract with Albany Firewolves

ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) have agreed to a three-year contract with forward Dyson Williams.

Williams was the FireWolves' #1 Pick in the 2023 NLL Entry Draft and will join Albany for the upcoming 2024-25 NLL season.

"Dyson has had incredible success at every level: junior, NCAA and internationally with Canada," said Albany FireWolves Head Coach and General Manager Glenn Clark. "We know he'll be an exceptional pro player, and we look forward to watching him grow and learn with his teammates. Dyson can play any style of offense, can create with and without the ball, and plays at a pace that will create an even more dynamic look for our group."

The Oshawa, ON native is the son of NLL Hall of Famer Shawn Williams, the current head coach of the Las Vegas Desert Dogs. Dyson Williams will wear #51 for the FireWolves in honor of his father and brother Tucker who lost his battle with Burkitt Lymphoma in 2014.

Williams was a standout forward for the Whitby Warriors of the Ontario Jr. A league collecting 95 goals and 158 assists for 253 career points. With the Brooklin Lacrosse Club of Major Series Lacrosse, he led regular season scoring in 2022 with 45 points. At Duke University, Williams accumulated 212 goals and 25 assists for 237 career points. He ranks third in NCAA history with 212 career goals and was twice named an Honorable Mention All-American. Williams won Silver with the Canadian National Team at the 2023 World Field Lacrosse Championships. The FireWolves' newest signee also plays for the Utah Archers of the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) and will compete in the upcoming PLL Championship on Sunday, September 15.

"I'm fired up to sign a three-year deal and start my NLL career in Albany," said Dyson Williams. "I'm ready to get to work with the rest of the squad and I'm looking forward to playing in front of the Firewolves fans at MVP Arena this season."

