Rock Home Opener Set

September 12, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oakville, ON - The Toronto Rock Home Opener presented by Rheem is set for Saturday, December 7th against the Albany FireWolves at Paramount Fine Foods Centre (PFFC) in Mississauga.

The Rock will play their entire 2024-25 season at PFFC while the Hamilton Arena Project renovations are ongoing.

On Friday morning at 10am, Rock Insiders will have exclusive access to an 500 ticket drop for the Home Opener.

The remainder of the regular season schedule will be announced on Tuesday, September 17th, however with today's league-wide Home Opener announcements, the Rock's season opener was also announced. Toronto will open the season at Ottawa against the Black Bears on Friday, November 29th at Canadian Tire Centre.

On Sunday night, it's the 2024 NLL Draft presented by Castore. The Rock hold seven picks in the draft including two first round picks, the highest being the second overall pick. Watch the first round live at 7pm on the NLL's YouTube channel.

For more information on 2024-25 Toronto Rock tickets, please contact a Toronto Rock account executive by phone at 416-596-3075, by email at tickets@torontorock.com,or visit torontorock.com.

