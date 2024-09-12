Georgia Swarm Announce Home Opener against the San Diego Seals

September 12, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm News Release







DULUTH, GA - The Georgia Swarm will start the 2024-25 season with their home opener on Saturday, December 7 at 8 PM ET at Gas South Arena, where they will play against the San Diego Seals. This will mark the beginning of the 2024-2025 National Lacrosse League season for the Georgia Swarm. The team aims to kick off their season with a win in front of their home crowd. Fans can watch all of the Georgia Swarm's games this season live at Gas South Arena or by tuning into Peachtree Sports Network and ESPN+.

Full Schedule Release on September 17

The full Georgia Swarm 2024-25 schedule will be released on Tuesday, September 17, providing fans with a comprehensive look at all upcoming matchups and key games.

Single game presale tickets will be available soon, giving Swarm fans an exclusive opportunity to secure their seats before they are available to the public.

If interested in single game presale tickets, click here.

Swarm Season memberships Membership packages start as low as only $100 for the entire season, which includes nine (9) regular season home games plus the 1st home playoff game. Check out all the benefits of being a Swarm Season Member or purchase here.

Swarm vs. Seals: A Rivalry Renewed

Last season's dramatic finish between the Swarm and Seals stays fresh in the minds of both players and fans. On February 23, the Swarm and Seals went head-to-head in a game that ended in an 11-11 tie at the end of regulation in San Diego. In sudden death overtime, the Seals edged out the Swarm by scoring the game-winning goal, a loss the Swarm are eager to avenge as they meet San Diego once again for the 2024-25 season opener.

