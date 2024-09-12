Bandits Home Opener Set for Saturday, December 28

September 12, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







The Buffalo Bandits will raise their sixth championship banner to the KeyBank Center rafters ahead of their home opener against the Rochester Knighthawks on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

All fans in attendance will receive a mini replica banner and have the chance to honor the back-to-back NLL champion Bandits with a special banner raising ceremony prior to faceoff.

Stay tuned to Bandits.com and the team's social media channels for the full schedule release, which is set for Tuesday, September 17 at noon.

Single game tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from September 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.