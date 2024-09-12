Bandits Home Opener Set for Saturday, December 28
September 12, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Buffalo Bandits News Release
The Buffalo Bandits will raise their sixth championship banner to the KeyBank Center rafters ahead of their home opener against the Rochester Knighthawks on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 7:30 p.m.
All fans in attendance will receive a mini replica banner and have the chance to honor the back-to-back NLL champion Bandits with a special banner raising ceremony prior to faceoff.
Stay tuned to Bandits.com and the team's social media channels for the full schedule release, which is set for Tuesday, September 17 at noon.
Single game tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks.
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from September 12, 2024
- Seals Announce Home Opener vs. Philly - San Diego Seals
- Halifax Thunderbirds Announce 2024-25 Home Opener - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Bandits Home Opener Set for Saturday, December 28 - Buffalo Bandits
- FireWolves Announce Home Opener for 2024-25 Season - Albany FireWolves
- Georgia Swarm Announce Home Opener against the San Diego Seals - Georgia Swarm
- Rock and Rheem Canada Ltd. Enter into New Partnership - Toronto Rock
- #1 Draft Pick Dyson Williams Signs Three-Year Contract with Albany Firewolves - Albany FireWolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.