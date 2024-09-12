Knighthawks Agree to Terms on One-Year Contract with Veteran Defenseman Ian Llord

September 12, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks News Release







(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Knighthawks General Manager and Vice President of Lacrosse Operations Dan Carey announced today that the team has signed veteran defenseman Ian Llord to a one-year contract for the 2024-25 season, pending National Lacrosse League approval.

Llord, 39, completed his fourth season with the Philadelphia Wings in 2023-24, recording three assists and 56 loose ball recoveries while appearing in all 18 games.

Since joining the NLL in 2007, Llord, who played parts of seven seasons with the previous Knighthawks franchise, has totaled 21 goals and 59 assists for 80 points over 249 career games between Philadelphia, Colorado, Rochester, and Buffalo while also adding 814 loose ball recoveries. Llord has appeared in 29 postseason contests, notching six points (0+6) and 63 loose balls.

A native of St. Catharines, Ontario, Llord is a three-time NLL champion, winning his first with Buffalo in 2008 before helping the original Knighthawks franchise to back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014 during Rochester's unprecedented run of three straight championships.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound defenseman is also a two-time Mann Cup winner in Major Series Lacrosse, having won his first a rookie with the Brampton Excelsiors in 2007 before earning another as a member of the Six Nations Chiefs in 2013. He would also add a Presidents Trophy that same year after leading the St. Catharines Saints to a Senior 'B' title in the Ontario Lacrosse Association. In 2003, he won a Minto Cup as a member of the Junior 'A' St. Catharines Athletics, helping the team to its second championship over a three-year span.

Originally Buffalo's fourth-round selection (42nd overall) in the 2005 NLL Entry Draft, Lord went unsigned by the Bandits and re-entered the draft the following year, where he was taken in the first round (5th overall) by the Philadelphia Wings.

