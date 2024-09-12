Mammoth Set to Open 2024-25 NLL Campaign at LOUD HOUSE Home Opener November 29

September 12, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization will begin its 2024-25 campaign inside Ball Arena Friday, Nov. 29 as the team prepares to host the Vancouver Warriors for this season's LOUD HOUSE Home Opener.

Colorado is 9-3 all-time against the Vancouver Warriors, including a perfect 2-0 record from last season. Initially defeating the squad during a 12-11 overtime thriller Dec. 30, 2023, the Mammoth doubled down a month later by posting a 14-8 win north of the border.

The league office is expected to announce the entire schedule next week on Tuesday, Sept. 17, with Mammoth fans able to begin purchasing tickets for the upcoming season as soon as next week.

Colorado Mammoth Season Ticket Members will receive information about an exclusive presale, which is set to begin at 10 a.m. MT on Wednesday, September 18th.

Tickets for the general public will officially go on sale later that afternoon, starting at 2 p.m. MT on Wednesday, September 18th.

Mammoth fans can check out all of this season's LOUD HOUSE gameday opportunities at coloradomammoth.com! Knowing how popular the squad's home opener has historically been means fans would be wise to lock in their tickets and get ready to TUSK UP!

With the 2024 NLL Entry Draft presented by Castore set to take place inside Ball Arena this weekend, the lacrosse season is alive and well, with November's Training Camp in Lakewood, Colorado the next big stop on the team's preseason journey.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for everything from NLL Draft results to Premier Lacrosse League Championship results and beyond as sticks are HOT around North America right now!

