FireWolves Announce Home Opener for 2024-25 Season
September 12, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Albany FireWolves News Release
The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced that they will open the 2024-25 NLL season at MVP Arena on Saturday, November 30 against the Saskatchewan Rush.
The full Albany FireWolves 2024-25 schedule to be announced soon.
