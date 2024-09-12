FireWolves Announce Home Opener for 2024-25 Season

September 12, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced that they will open the 2024-25 NLL season at MVP Arena on Saturday, November 30 against the Saskatchewan Rush.

The full Albany FireWolves 2024-25 schedule to be announced soon.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from September 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.