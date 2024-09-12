Seals Announce Home Opener vs. Philly

National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals News Release







The San Diego Seals have announced their first home game of the season! Join us for our home opener on Sunday, December 1st at Pechanga Arena as your San Diego Seals take the turf against the Philadelphia Wings at 2pm PT.

And as a special bonus, the first 1,500 fans through the doors will receive an exclusive Trevor Baptiste bobblehead.

Secure your tickets today and get ready to cheer on the Seals as we kick off our quest for the NLL Cup! The full schedule will be announced later next week.

