Halifax Thunderbirds Acquire Forward Thomas Hoggarth in a Trade with the Calgary Roughnecks

September 12, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







(HALIFAX, NS) - The Thunderbirds have acquired forward Thomas Hoggarth in exchange for defender Caelan Mander, the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NLL Entry Draft, and a 6th round pick in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft.

"I'm extremely happy to be joining Halifax," Hoggarth said. "I'm looking forward to getting the season going, meeting the team and I can't wait to play in one of the loudest barns in the NLL."

The 6'3" right-handed forward is coming off of an 18-point year with the Roughnecks, putting up 14 goals and 4 assists. In his seven NLL seasons prior, Hoggarth has posted 95 goals and 76 assists for 189 regular-season points.

"'Hoggy' is going to fit into our offense nicely," said Thunderbirds Assistant General Manager, Scott Campbell. "He has a unique ability to create offense without having the ball. He makes it tough on opposing defenses with his physical pick and rolls, and knows when to slip to the net. We are really excited that he is a T-Bird."

The Lakeland, ON product also competes in the summer for the Peterborough Lakers where he finished eighth in points through the 2024 regular season with 22 goals and 15 assists. In his 12 playoff games, he also combined for 37 points (23G, 14A).

Hoggarth will also compete with the Haudenosaunee Nationals in the upcoming 2024 World Box Lacrosse Championships in Utica, New York later this month.

