Héctor Herrera Is Back with @houstondynamo
Published on January 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC YouTube Video
Check out the Houston Dynamo FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from January 14, 2026
- FC Cincinnati Kick off 2026 Preseason with Refreshed Approach and Full Squad in Training - FC Cincinnati
- For the First Time in Club History, Sounders FC Hosts Home Matches in Eastern Washington, as Rave Green Are Set to Play Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 Matchup in Spokane - Seattle Sounders FC
- LA Galaxy Launches Content Series: Carving an Icon Celebrating Cobi Jones Statue - LA Galaxy
- Chicago Fire FC Mutually Agrees to Part Ways with Kellyn Acosta - Chicago Fire FC
- Austin FC, Jon Gallagher Agree to Contract Extension - Austin FC
- Nashville SC vs. New York Red Bulls at GEODIS Park Moved to November 1 - Nashville SC
- San Diego FC Signs Winger Anders Dreyer to Contract Extension - San Diego FC
- LAFC Claims Forward Tyler Boyd off Waivers - Los Angeles FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Former Club Captain Héctor Herrera - Houston Dynamo FC
- Owen Wolff Undergoes Successful Surgery - Austin FC
- Nashville SC Buys out Portion of Forward Tyler Boyd's Contract - Nashville SC
- MNUFC Launches Campaign Celebrating Ten Seasons in Major League Soccer - Minnesota United FC
- Revolution Sign Midfielder Cristiano Oliveira as Homegrown Player - New England Revolution
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dynamo FC Stories
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Former Club Captain Héctor Herrera
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Santos FC Captain Guilherme from Brazil
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign CA Vélez Sarsfield Captain Agustín Bouzat from Argentina
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign EC Vitória Captain Lucas Halter from Brazil
- Houston Dynamo FC and FC Dallas Launch Inaugural Torneo de Tejas Preseason Tournament