Grizzlies Season Ends After 3-2 OT Loss

Boise, Idaho - The Utah Grizzlies fall in overtime for the fourth straight game as Idaho Steelheads forward Jack Becker scored the game winning goal 3:48 into overtime as they defeated the Grizzlies 3-2. The Steelheads win the best of series 4 games to 2 and they advance to the Mountain Division Finals, where they will face the Allen Americans.

Idaho scored first as Zane Franklin found the back of the net 9:04 in. Idaho led 1-0 after 1 period. Utah tied the game as Kyle Betts threw a shot off of Idaho's Cody Haiskanen and into the back of the net 13:12 in. The score was tied 1-1 after 2 periods.

Utah's Dylan Fitze scored 8:58 into the third period to take a 2-1 lead. Idaho tied it up 10:34 in as AJ White scored his 3rd goal of the series. Both teams went to overtime for the fourth straight games. Jack Becker's game winner was Idaho's fourth straight overtime victory as they advance to the next round.

The last 5 games of the playoff series were each one goal games. Utah's Trent Miner saved 29 of 32 in the loss. Idaho's Adam Scheel stopped 21 of 23. Utah was 0 for 3 on the power play. Idaho was 0 for 2.

The Grizzlies 2023 Kelly Cup Playoff run comes to an end. They return to the ice in October for the 2023-2024 season. Follow the Grizzlies on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and snapchat for offseason news leading up to the upcoming season.

3 stars

1. Jack Becker (Idaho) - 1 goal.

2. Casey Johnson (Idaho) 2 assists, +3.

3. AJ White (Idaho) - 1 goal, +2.

#1 Idaho Steelheads (58-11-3) vs. #4 Utah Grizzlies (35-33-4)

Game 1 - Utah 3 Idaho 0 - Trent Miner 43 save shutout. Jordan Martel had 1 goal and 1 assist. Dakota Raabe and Kyle Betts each scored a goal. Idaho outshot Utah 43 to 24. Utah was 0 for 2 on the power play and 4 for 4 on the penalty kill.

Game 2 - Utah 3 Idaho 2 - Trent Miner saved 29 of 31. Kyle Mayhew had 1 goal and 1 assist. Dylan Fitze and Tarun Fizer added goals. Utah was 1 for 4 on the power play and 4 for 4 on the penalty kill.

Game 3 - Idaho 3 Utah 2 (Overtime) - Idaho's Willie Knierim scored the game winner 26 seconds into overtime. Idaho outshot Utah 37 to 27. Idaho was 1 for 7 on the power play. Utah was 1 for 8. The Grizz scored 2 second period goals 28 seconds apart. Cameron Wright on the power play 8:16 in. Dylan Fitze scored from the left wing 8:44 in. Idaho got regulation goals from Wade Murphy and Colton Kehler.

Game 4 - Idaho 6 Utah 5 (Overtime) - Idaho's Ty Pelton-Byce scored the game winner 3:27 into overtime. AJ White had 2 goals and 1 assist to lead Idaho. The Steelheads got 1 goal and 1 assist performances from Jordan Kawaguchi and Wade Murphy. Byce had 2 goals. For Utah Cameron Wright had 1 goal & 3 assists and Kyle Betts had 1 goal & 2 assists. Keaton Jameson, Kyle Mayhew and Zach Tsekos added goals for Utah. Idaho outshot Utah 51 to 34. Utah was 2 for 4 on the power play and Idaho was 2 for 5.

Game 5 - Idaho 3 Utah 2 (Overtime) - Willie Knierim scored the game winner 1:26 into overtime. Nolan Ritchie and Tarun Fizer each scored a goal for Utah. Justin Ducharme had 1 goal and 1 assist for Idaho. Both teams went 1 for 3 on the power play. Idaho outshot Utah 36 to 31. Idaho's Adam Scheel saved 29 of 31. Utah's Trent Miner stopped 33 of 36.

Game 6 - Idaho 3 Utah 2 (Overtime)

