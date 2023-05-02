Americans Beat Kansas City, Moving on to Round 2

Jakov Novak of the Allen Americans reacts after scoring

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans defeated the Kansas City Mavericks on Monday night 2-1 in Allen, to win the series 4-2. The Americans are moving on in Round 2 to face the Idaho Steelheads.

The Americans opened the scoring in the first period when Stefan Fournier finished on the wrap-around to put the Americans up 1-0 with his second goal of the postseason. Allen outshot KC 16-13 in the first frame.

After a scoreless second period, the Americans added to their lead in the third when Jakov Novak found the back of the net for his first career postseason goal from Dalton Skelly and Ryan Gagnon. Allen took a 2-0 lead. That two-goal lead lasted less than a minute as Elias Rosen scored a controversial goal. It appeared it was kicked into the net, but after a review the goal would stand. Kansas City outshot the Americans 9-1 down the stretch as they continued to pressure Allen and goalie Kevin Mandolese, but the Americans would prevail to move on to Round 2 against Idaho.

Americans Postgame Quotes:

Chad Costello: "It was a great series win. I'm really proud of my players. They fought hard to the end. We'll take tonight to celebrate and get right back to work tomorrow."

Jakov Novak: "We're pretty excited. This is my first knock at pro hockey, to make it to the playoffs is one thing but to make it to the second round is even more special. We have a good group here and I look forward to moving on."

Three Stars:

1. ALN - J. Novak

2. ALN - K. Mandolese

3. ALN - S. Fournier

