Growlers Announce Second Round Schedule

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs have announced their schedule for Round Two of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Newfoundland Growlers who hold home ice advantage in the series, will start on the road in Reading, Pennsylvania for three games before returning to home ice at Mary Brown's Centre for games 4 through 7 starting on Thursday, May 11th at 7 pm.

The full Round two schedule is below:

Newfoundland Growlers vs. Reading Royals

Game 1 - Saturday, May 6 @ Reading - 7 PM ET

Game 2 - Sunday, May 7 @ Reading - 7 PM ET

Game 3 - Tuesday, May 9 @ Reading - 7 PM ET

Game 4 - Thursday, May 11@ Newfoundland - 7 PM NST

Game 5 - Monday, May 15 @ Newfoundland - 7 PM NST

Game 6 - Tuesday, May 16 @ Newfoundland - 7 PM NST

Game 7 - Wednesday, May 17 @ Newfoundland - 7 PM NST

Round two playoff tickets are now available in person at the Mary Brown's Centre Box Office, by phone at 709-576-7657 or online at nlgrowlers.com/playoffs.

