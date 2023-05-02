Growlers Announce Second Round Schedule
May 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs have announced their schedule for Round Two of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs.
The Newfoundland Growlers who hold home ice advantage in the series, will start on the road in Reading, Pennsylvania for three games before returning to home ice at Mary Brown's Centre for games 4 through 7 starting on Thursday, May 11th at 7 pm.
The full Round two schedule is below:
Newfoundland Growlers vs. Reading Royals
Game 1 - Saturday, May 6 @ Reading - 7 PM ET
Game 2 - Sunday, May 7 @ Reading - 7 PM ET
Game 3 - Tuesday, May 9 @ Reading - 7 PM ET
Game 4 - Thursday, May 11@ Newfoundland - 7 PM NST
Game 5 - Monday, May 15 @ Newfoundland - 7 PM NST
Game 6 - Tuesday, May 16 @ Newfoundland - 7 PM NST
Game 7 - Wednesday, May 17 @ Newfoundland - 7 PM NST
Round two playoff tickets are now available in person at the Mary Brown's Centre Box Office, by phone at 709-576-7657 or online at nlgrowlers.com/playoffs.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 2, 2023
- Utah Grizzlies 2022-2023 Season Recap - Utah Grizzlies
- Hertz Arena Nominated for Arena of the Year by Academy of Country Music Awards - Florida Everblades
- Growlers Announce Second Round Schedule - Newfoundland Growlers
- Steelheads Announce Second-Round Schedule for ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs - Idaho Steelheads
- Tickets for 2023 Kelly Cup South Division Finals on Sale Now - Florida Everblades
- Kelly Cup Playoffs Game 6 Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Jacksonville (7:00pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Americans Beat Kansas City, Moving on to Round 2 - Allen Americans
- Jack Becker Ends Series in Steelheads Fourth Straight Overtime Victory - Idaho Steelheads
- Grizzlies Season Ends After 3-2 OT Loss - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.