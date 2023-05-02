Kelly Cup Playoffs Game 6 Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Jacksonville (7:00pm)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (2-2-1) vs. Jacksonville Icemen (3-2-0)

South Division Semifinal

May 2, 2023 | 7:00 PM | Kelly Cup Playoffs Game 5 | JAX Leads 3-2

Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena | Jacksonville, FL

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS ICEMEN SERIES

Regular Season Record:

Overall: (5-4-2-0) Home:(1-3-2-0) Away: (4-1-0-0)

Last Meeting:

April 29, 2023 - GAME 5: Greenville 4 vs Jacksonville 5

All-Time Record:

(30-26-8)

All-Time Playoff Record:

(2-2-1)

QUICK BITS

MUST WIN ON TUESDAY:

Despite a late surge in Game 5, the Swamp Rabbits fell behind in the best-of-seven series to the Icemen 3-2 with a 5-4 loss at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Game 5 defeat sets the stage for a must-win game for Greenville on Tuesday night. The Swamp Rabbits stole Game 1 in Jacksonville, and came up short in double overtime in Game 2. In total, Greenville has won five of its seven meetings with the Icemen at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena throughout the regular season and the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

FIRST STRIKE:

In four of the five games in the series, the Swamp Rabbits have scored the opening goal of the game, with the lone exception coming in their Game 4 win. Each of the openers have come from a different Swamp Rabbits scorer, with Nikita Pavlychev scoring the most recent one in the Game 5 loss at home.

FOUR FOR FREEZE:

Ben Freeman has proven a reliable postseason point scorer with his three-point night in Game 5, recording a pair of goals and an assist. His four goals in the opening round lead both teams skaters and help tie him with Jacksonville's Christopher Brown for the series lead with six points.

THREE LETTERS, THREE POINTS:

In Game 5, Ethan Cap had as many assists as he has letters in his last name. The second-year Swamp Rabbit recorded the most points in a single game in his career, recording helpers on both of Ben Freeman's goals and an additional assist on Carter Souch's third period tally.

