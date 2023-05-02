Jack Becker Ends Series in Steelheads Fourth Straight Overtime Victory

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads collected their fourth straight defeating the Utah Grizzlies by a final score of 3-2 night in front of 4,509 fans at the Idaho Central Arena. The Steelheads will take on the Allen Americans for the Mountain Division Finals with the dates being released tomorrow.

Zane Franklin (1st) gave the Steelheads a 1-0 lead at 9:04 of the first period slipping a shot through the five hole of Trent Miner in the high slot with assist going to Ty Pelton-Byce and Casey Johnson. Shots were 10-8 Idaho in the opening 20 minutes of play.

Kyle Betts (3rd) tied the game at 1-1 with just 6:48 to play in the second period on an unfortunate bounce for the Steelheads. After initially fanning on a high shot in the high slot a second effort from Betts with his wrist shot hitting off the back of an Idaho skater in front and trickling into the cage. Shots were 11-9 in the middle frame.

Dylan Fitze (3rd) scored on a blast from the right circle at 8:58 of the third period to give Utah their first lead of the night. 1:36 later A.J. White (3rd) tied the game back up with a goal at the top of the crease. Shots were 9-3 Steelheads in the final frame but for the fourth straight outing the game headed to overtime.

In overtime Casey Johnson started the breakout from behind the net. After getting tangled up at the center circle Jack Becker (1st) collected the puck at the attacking blueline. From inside the top of the left circle Becker let a wrist shot going beating Trent Miner low glove side.

Adam Scheel made 21 saves on 23 shots in the victory while Trent Miner turned aside 29 of the 32 he faced.

- Idaho and Utah finished 0-for-3 on the power-play while Allen was 0-for-2.

- Idaho outshot Utah 32-23.

- Demetrios Koumontzis (DNP), Zach Walker (DNP), Justin Misiak (INJ), and Matt Register (INJ) did not play for Idaho.

- The Steelheads are the only team in ECHL history to win four straight overtime games in the playoffs on two occasions. Idaho defeated Utah back in the 2019 Mountain Division Semifinals four games to one.

- Casey Johnson tallied two assists while Wade Murphy and Ty Pelton-Byce recorded one.

