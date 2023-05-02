ECHL Transactions - May 2
May 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, May 2, 2023:
Cincinnati:
Add Yushiroh Hirano, F assigned by Abbotsford
Delete Jake Murray, D placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Olivier LeBlanc, D activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Hickey, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Tristan Pelletier, F activated from reserve
Add William Provost, F activated from reserve
Delete Noah Ganske, D placed on reserve
Delete Garrett VanWyhe, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Dallas Gerads, F activated from reserve
Add Max Martin, D activated from reserve
Delete Evan Wardley, D placed on reserve
Delete Brannon McManus, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Benjamin Tardif, F activated from reserve
