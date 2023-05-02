ECHL Transactions - May 2

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, May 2, 2023:

Cincinnati:

Add Yushiroh Hirano, F assigned by Abbotsford

Delete Jake Murray, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Olivier LeBlanc, D activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Hickey, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Tristan Pelletier, F activated from reserve

Add William Provost, F activated from reserve

Delete Noah Ganske, D placed on reserve

Delete Garrett VanWyhe, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Dallas Gerads, F activated from reserve

Add Max Martin, D activated from reserve

Delete Evan Wardley, D placed on reserve

Delete Brannon McManus, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Benjamin Tardif, F activated from reserve

