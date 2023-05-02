Steelheads Announce Second-Round Schedule for ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs

May 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) have released the schedule for the second round of the 2023 ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Steelheads will face the Allen Americans in the Mountain Division Finals, after Idaho won four straight overtime games vs. Utah winning the series in six games.

The full first-round schedule is as follows:

Game 1 - at Allen Friday, May 5 at 6:05 p.m. (MT)

Game 2 - at Allen Saturday, May 6 at 6:05 p.m. (MT)

Game 3 - at Idaho Wednesday, May 10 at 7:10 p.m. (MT)

Game 4 - at Idaho Friday, May 12 at 7:10 p.m. (MT)

Game 5 - at Idaho Saturday, May 13 at 7:10 p.m. (MT) *If Necessary*

Game 6 - at Idaho Monday, May 15 at 7:10 p.m. (MT) *If Necessary*

Game 7 - at Allen Wednesday, May 17 at 7:10 p.m. (MT) *If Necessary*

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and Sparklight Channel 72 and listen on the Steelheads flagship station, 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.