Hertz Arena Nominated for Arena of the Year by Academy of Country Music Awards

Estero, FL - Hertz Arena is proud to announce its nomination by the Academy of Country Music Awards as Arena of the Year. This prestigious nomination recognizes Hertz Arena's commitment to providing top-notch entertainment and exceptional experiences for its guests. The Academy of Country Music Awards is one of the most highly anticipated events in the music industry, recognizing excellence in country music featuring many industry leaders, entertainers, albums & artists. The winners will be announced at the Academy of Country Music Honors, held annually in August at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN.

"We're very proud to support the Southwest Florida community by not only bringing world-class country performers to the area but also supporting in times of need such as during Hurricane Ian, converting the arena into a hurricane shelter," said David Hoffmann, Owner of Hertz Arena. "I couldn't be more proud as an owner for this nomination."

This award will be selected by a Professional Panel of judges. The panel submitted six (6) nominees, which will be placed on the ballot once approved by the board. The venue must have bought or promoted at least four (4) country concerts/dates during the eligibility period, be in good standing with all agents and help promote country ticket sales. The winner from the previous year is ineligible for a consecutive nomination in this category.

Hertz Arena is nominated along with Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, SD; Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX; Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, TN; Moody Center in Austin, TX; and Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock, AR.

"We are honored to be nominated and recognized alongside some of the best arenas in the country," said Scott Bryant, General Manager of Hertz Arena. "This nomination is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, the outstanding working relationships with our promoters and our commitment to providing world-class entertainment for our community."

Hertz Arena in Southwest Florida signed an agreement with Oak View Group (OVG) in October 2021. The agreement was a long-term partnership that aimed to enhance the fan experience at Hertz Arena and attract more high-profile events to the venue. As part of the agreement, OVG was set to provide consulting services to Hertz Arena on various aspects of venue operations, including booking, marketing, and sponsorship. The partnership was seen as a significant step forward for Hertz Arena, which has been a popular entertainment destination in Southwest Florida for over two decades.

Hertz Arena has been a staple in Southwest Florida since 1998, hosting a variety of events including concerts, sporting events, and family shows. Recent country music performers at Hertz Arena include Jason Aldean, Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, Reba McEntire, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Toby Keith, Jelly Roll, Koe Wetzel, Brooks & Dunn, Chris Young and Alabama.

Upcoming country music shows at Hertz Arena include Old Dominion (May 6), Jason Aldean (August 24), Thomas Rhett (September 14), John Pardi (October 6) and Hardy with Lainey Wilson (October 20).

