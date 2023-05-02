Tickets for 2023 Kelly Cup South Division Finals on Sale Now

ESTERO, Fla. -- The Florida Everblades announced today that single game tickets for the 2023 Kelly Cup South Division Finals presented by Lexus of Southwest Florida are on sale now. Games Three, Four & Five of the South Division Finals can be purchased at the Fifth Third Bank Box Office at Hertz Arena, online HERE or by calling the Everblades office at 239-948-PUCK.

Game 1 - At TBD, TBD at TBD

Game 2 - At TBD, TBD at TBD

Game 3 - Wednesday, May 10th at 7:30 PM at Hertz Arena

Game 4 - Friday, May 12th at 7:30 PM at Hertz Arena

Game 5 - (If Necessary) - Saturday, May 13th at 7:00 PM at Hertz Arena

Game 6 - (If Necessary) - At TBD, TBD at TBD

Game 7 - (If Necessary) - At TBD, TBD at TBD

PLAYOFF BOX OFFICE PRICING (PER TICKET)

Tier Level Round 2 Round 3 Round 4

Tier 1 (Glass) $68.00 $73.00 $81.00

Tier 2 (Club) $45.00 $50.00 $62.00

Tier 3 (Premium) $38.00 $43.00 $55.00

Tier 4 (Terrace) $25.00 $30.00 $42.00

PLAYOFF GROUP PRICING (PER TICKET)

Tier Level Round 2 Round 3 Round 4

Tier 1 (Glass) $60.00 $65.00 $80.00

Tier 2 (Club) $41.00 $46.00 $61.00

Tier 3 (Premium) $30.00 $35.00 $50.00

Tier 4 (Terrace) $20.00 $25.00 $40.00

To learn more about pricing, call, or text the Everblades Front Office at (239) 948-7825.

---

