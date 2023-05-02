Tickets for 2023 Kelly Cup South Division Finals on Sale Now
May 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. -- The Florida Everblades announced today that single game tickets for the 2023 Kelly Cup South Division Finals presented by Lexus of Southwest Florida are on sale now. Games Three, Four & Five of the South Division Finals can be purchased at the Fifth Third Bank Box Office at Hertz Arena, online HERE or by calling the Everblades office at 239-948-PUCK.
Game 1 - At TBD, TBD at TBD
Game 2 - At TBD, TBD at TBD
Game 3 - Wednesday, May 10th at 7:30 PM at Hertz Arena
Game 4 - Friday, May 12th at 7:30 PM at Hertz Arena
Game 5 - (If Necessary) - Saturday, May 13th at 7:00 PM at Hertz Arena
Game 6 - (If Necessary) - At TBD, TBD at TBD
Game 7 - (If Necessary) - At TBD, TBD at TBD
PLAYOFF BOX OFFICE PRICING (PER TICKET)
Tier Level Round 2 Round 3 Round 4
Tier 1 (Glass) $68.00 $73.00 $81.00
Tier 2 (Club) $45.00 $50.00 $62.00
Tier 3 (Premium) $38.00 $43.00 $55.00
Tier 4 (Terrace) $25.00 $30.00 $42.00
PLAYOFF GROUP PRICING (PER TICKET)
Tier Level Round 2 Round 3 Round 4
Tier 1 (Glass) $60.00 $65.00 $80.00
Tier 2 (Club) $41.00 $46.00 $61.00
Tier 3 (Premium) $30.00 $35.00 $50.00
Tier 4 (Terrace) $20.00 $25.00 $40.00
To learn more about pricing, call, or text the Everblades Front Office at (239) 948-7825.
JOIN THE FUN
The 2023-24 season ticket plans are on sale now! Become a Blades 365 Member for the 2023-24 season and enjoy incredible savings and benefits!
Group Packages are available for a group of 10 or more!
Grab the newest and hottest Everblades merchandise by checking out the entire collection that is available online by visiting shop.floridaeverblades.com or at the Hertz Arena Pro Shop!
