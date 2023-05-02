Komets Force Game Seven with Cyclones

May 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, OH- Fort Wayne struck early and often in game six, winning 6-0 Tuesday evening at Heritage Bank Center.

Cincinnati and Fort Wayne are tied 3-3 in this best-of-seven series that will see a game seven played tomorrow night.

Fort Wayne jumped out to a 1-0 lead 4:12 into the game. Anthony Petruzzelli jumped on a Cincinnati turnover to streak along for a breakaway where he beat Beck Warm to get the Komets on the board first. Matt Alvaro doubled his team's lead with under four minutes to play in the period, shooting from the left circle with traffic that allowed the puck to trickle through.

The Cyclones pressured offensively with three power plays during the second period, but came up empty-handed. Late in the frame, Andrew Nielsen had a shot from the center of the slot on Fanti, but the effort was blocked and quickly lugged ahead by William Provost for a breakaway goal to make it 3-0 at the 13:39 mark of the second.

Mark Sinclair entered the third period in relief for Warm, who finished the night with 14 saves on 17 shots. Sinclair, unfortunately, was solved three times in the third, with Sam Dove-McFalls striking 54 seconds in before power play goals from Darien Kielb and Mark Rassell in the back half of the period.

Ryan Fanti posted his second shutout of the series with a 32-save performance.

Game seven comes Wednesday May 3 at 7:35 p.m. at Heritage Bank Center. Fans can enjoy $2 beers throughout the event!

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.