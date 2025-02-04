Grizzlies Fall on Monday Night at Maverik Center

February 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies fall 7-0 to the Idaho Steelheads on a Monday night at Maverik Center. Idaho goaltender Ben Kraws earned his first professional shutout and the Steelheads got 2 goals and 1 assist from Brendan Hoffmann and Conner MacEachern.

Demetrious Koumontzis got Idaho on the board 8:29 into the contest. Exactly three minutes later Hoffmann scored his 17th goal of the season to make it a 2-0 game. Patrick Moynihan gave Idaho a 3-0 game 15:26 into the contest on a delayed penalty. Idaho led 3-0 after 20 minutes of play.

Wade Murphy made it a 4-0 ballgame 10:04 into the second period. Connor MacEachern scored Idaho's fifth goal 16 seconds later. Utah's Jake Barczewski was pulled after saving 20 of 25. Vinny Duplessis stopped 16 of 18 in relief. Hoffmann scored his second of the night 15:41 in to make it a 6-0 game.

MacEachern scored his second of the night 5:39 into the third period to complete the scoring.

Ben Kraws 34 save shutout was his first in an Idaho uniform. Kraws had 3 shutouts in his college career.

Matt Register and Trevor Zins were each a +6 for Idaho as their record goes to 23-15-5 on the season.

The Grizzlies went 2-2-1-1 on the completed six game homestand.

Utah will head on the road for a three-game series against the Tulsa Oilers on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. Face-off all three nights are at 6:05 pm. The next home game will be on Friday, February 14th at 7:10 pm vs Idaho. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 Stars

1. Ben Kraws (Idaho) 34 save shutout.

2. Brendan Hoffmann (Idaho) - 2 goals, 1 assist, +3, 5 shots.

3. Connor MacEachern (Idaho) - 2 goals, 1 assist, +3, 4 shots.

