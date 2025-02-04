ECHL Transactions - February 4
February 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 4, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Bloomington:
Brian Wilson, G
Orlando:
Ty Taylor, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
add James Marooney, D activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete James Marooney, D traded to Maine
Bloomington:
add Mark Sinclair, G returned from loan by Belleville
add Josh Boyer, F activated from reserve
delete Gavin Gould, F placed on reserve
Maine:
add Cory Dennis, D activated from reserve
delete Jake Stevens, D traded to Tahoe
Orlando:
add Ryan Fanti, G assigned by Syracuse
add Jake Chiasson, F assigned from Belleville by Ottawa
delete Andrew Coxhead, F placed on reserve
delete Chris Harpur, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Tanner Schachle, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Reading:
add Logan Britt, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
Savannah:
delete Lincoln Erne, D traded to Utah
South Carolina:
add Jace Isley, F activated from reserve
add Tyler Weiss, F activated from reserve
add Jordan Klimek, D activated from 3-day injured reserve
add Andrew Perrott, D assigned by Hershey 1/31
delete Andrew Perrott, D loaned to Hershey 1/31
delete Josh Wilkins, F placed on reserve
delete Dean Loukus, F placed on reserve
delete Justin Nachbaur, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Utah:
add Cameron Buhl, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Chad Hillebrand, F recalled by Colorado Eagles
delete Cameron Buhl, F traded to Savannah
