ECHL Transactions - February 4

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 4, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Bloomington:

Brian Wilson, G

Orlando:

Ty Taylor, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add James Marooney, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete James Marooney, D traded to Maine

Bloomington:

add Mark Sinclair, G returned from loan by Belleville

add Josh Boyer, F activated from reserve

delete Gavin Gould, F placed on reserve

Maine:

add Cory Dennis, D activated from reserve

delete Jake Stevens, D traded to Tahoe

Orlando:

add Ryan Fanti, G assigned by Syracuse

add Jake Chiasson, F assigned from Belleville by Ottawa

delete Andrew Coxhead, F placed on reserve

delete Chris Harpur, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Tanner Schachle, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Reading:

add Logan Britt, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

Savannah:

delete Lincoln Erne, D traded to Utah

South Carolina:

add Jace Isley, F activated from reserve

add Tyler Weiss, F activated from reserve

add Jordan Klimek, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Andrew Perrott, D assigned by Hershey 1/31

delete Andrew Perrott, D loaned to Hershey 1/31

delete Josh Wilkins, F placed on reserve

delete Dean Loukus, F placed on reserve

delete Justin Nachbaur, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Utah:

add Cameron Buhl, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Chad Hillebrand, F recalled by Colorado Eagles

delete Cameron Buhl, F traded to Savannah

