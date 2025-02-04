Knight Monsters Trade with Maine for Defender Jake Stevens
February 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights announced that defender Jake Stevens was traded from Maine to Tahoe for future considerations.
Stevens, 28, played in nine games for Maine this season starting in January without notching a point. He split time last year with the Orlando Solar Bears and the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, totaling three goals and six assists in 35 games played.
The 6-2, 220-pound blueliner spent five years in the NCAA (four with St. Lawrence, one with LIU) and skated in 149 games, scoring 11 goals and adding 46 assists.
He began his pro career in 2022 with Iowa and scored his first professional goal on April 6 against the Wheeling Nailers.
The acquisition of Stevens continues a trend for Tahoe, who also traded for defenders Matt Murphy and Slava Demin earlier on this season.
The Knight Monsters begin a three-game home series against the Adirondack Thunder where they will be rebranded to the Golden Monsters. Puck drop on Thursday; February 6 is scheduled for 7:00 pm. Ticket packages for the 2024-25 Tahoe Knight Monsters season are now available. For more information, visit https://knightmonstershockey.com/.
Images from this story
|
Defender Jake Stevens with the Maine Mariners
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 4, 2025
- Knight Monsters Trade with Maine for Defender Jake Stevens - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Brandon Hawkins Named Warrior Hockey ECHL January Player of the Month - Toledo Walleye
- Mariners Send Stevens to Tahoe, Acquire Marooney from Adirondack - Maine Mariners
- Toledo's Hawkins Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Purpura Saves 40, Royals Take Point in Overtime Loss to Admirals, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 16 - Idaho Steelheads
- Florida Everblades Announce Skunk Ape Night Jersey Auction - Florida Everblades
- Greenville's Singleton Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Tate Singleton Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Fornåå Svensson Scores OT Winner, Admirals Defeat Royals - Norfolk Admirals
- Bison Collect Point in Overtime Loss - Bloomington Bison
- Mavericks Hold Successful Off-Site Practice at Line Creek - Kansas City Mavericks
- Grizzlies Fall on Monday Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Ben Kraws Records First Pro Shutout as Steelheads Tie Season High in Goals with 7-0 Victory - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tahoe Knight Monsters Stories
- Knight Monsters Trade with Maine for Defender Jake Stevens
- Knight Monsters Swept by Kansas City in Overtime Loss
- Tahoe Falls 5-2 in KC for Third Loss in a Row
- Tahoe Falters against KC in Game One Loss
- Knight Monsters Execute Trade with Idaho for Defender Slava Demin