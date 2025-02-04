Greenville's Singleton Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
February 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Tate Singleton of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 27-Feb. 2.
Singleton scored six goals and added two assists for eight points in three games last week.
The 26-year-old dished out an assist in a 4-1 loss at Cincinnati on Wednesday, notched a hat trick in a 4-3 win at Indy on Friday and recorded his second consecutive hat trick while adding an assist in a 5-2 victory over the Fuel on Saturday. He is the first player in the Swamp Rabbit's 15-year history to tally hat trick in back-to-back games.
Under contract to Ontario of the American Hockey League, Singleton has 27 points (13g-14a) in 30 games with the Swamp Rabbits while also skating in six games with the Reign.
A native of West Lebanon, New Hampshire, Singleton has posted 75 points (38g-37a) in 89 career ECHL games with Greenville and Newfoundland while adding six points (1g-5a) in 18 career AHL games with Ontario and Toronto.
Prior to turning pro, Singleton tallied 70 points (33g-37a) in 140 career collegiate games at Ohio State University and 37 points (22g-15a) in 53 career games with Central Illinois of the United States Hockey League.
On behalf of Tate Singleton, a case of pucks will be donated to a Greenville youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 51,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
Tate Singleton of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits
