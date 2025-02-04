Brandon Hawkins Named Warrior Hockey ECHL January Player of the Month

(Toledo, OH) - The Toledo Walleye and the ECHL are proud to announce that forward Brandon Hawkins has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for January. This is the third time Hawkins has claimed Player of the Month honors, joining his selections in March 2021 and December 2023.

Hawkins had an exceptional start to his 2025, tallying 17 points (7G, 10A) in 12 games during January. He picked up at least one point in 10 of the 12 games, including five multi-point performances. Hawkins posted a four-assist night on 1/8 against the Bloomington Bison, while posting two-point games on 1/3, 1/17, and 1/31 against the Fort Wayne Komets, and on 1/26 against the Iowa Heartlanders.

The Macomb, Michigan native picked up right where he left off at the end of last season. Hawkins has posted 58 points (25G, 33A) in 45 games, with 24 penalty minutes and skating at +17.

Hawkins has totaled 368 points (178g-190a) in 317 career ECHL games with Toledo, Fort Wayne, and Wheeling while adding seven points (3g-4a) in 28 career American Hockey League games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Rochester, Cleveland, and Chicago.

In addition to his counting stats, Hawkins has padded his career accolade list quite well. He is a Kelly Cup Champion (2021, Fort Wayne), a three-time ECHL All-Star selection, as well as being named captain of the 2023-24 ECHL All-Star Team, and the reigning Most Valuable Player after a season that saw him post 40 goals and 93 total points, both the top of the league. Hawkins also has sliced through the Toledo record books since joining the team for the 2021-22 season. "The Mayor" as he is known in T-Town, holds the franchise records for goals (139), power play goals (47), game-winning goals (23), unassisted goals (11), first goals (24), and shots (1,157).

Prior to turning pro, Hawkins tallied 108 points (46g-62a) in 141 career collegiate games with Bowling Green State University and Northeastern University. Hawkins highlighted his amateur career with a Hockey East Championship and being named to the Hockey East All-Tournament Team with Northeastern during the 2018-19 season. Hawkins also made the WCHA All-Rookie Team with Bowling Green during the 2014-15 season. Hawkins also won the NAHL Rookie of the Year and made the NAHL All-Rookie First Team with Texas during the 2012-13 season after leading the NAHL in goals with 35.

