Purpura Saves 40, Royals Take Point in Overtime Loss to Admirals, 4-3

February 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (17-20-7-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Norfolk Admirals (27-14-3-0) in overtime, 4-3, at Santander Arena on Tuesday, February 4th.

Goaltender Vinnie Purpura (5-2-2-0) suffered the loss in goal with 40 saves on 44 shots faced while Norfolk's goaltender Thomas Milic (3-1-0-0) earned the win in goal with 31 saves on 34 shots faced.

Filip Fornåå Svensson (18) scored his first of two goals in the game 11:07 into regulation to give Norfolk a one-goal lead after the first period, 1-0. After Matt Miller (9) tied the score for Reading 1:14 into the middle frame, Norfolk's Ryan Chyzwoski (9) restored the Admirals' one-goal lead at 9:38 of the second period.

Matt Brown (10) evened the score 1:24 later, at 10:46, to send the game into the third period knotted up, 3-3.

Cam Cook (4) gave the Royals their first lead of the game 7:13 into the third period. The lead stood for 3:11 when at 10:24 Brady Fleurent (21) pushed home a rebound to even the score, 3-3.

The game went to overtime where Fornåå Svensson (19) notched his second goal of the game on a wrist shot past Purpura at 3:49 into the extra stanza to give Norfolk the second point.

The Royals face the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena on Saturday, February 8th at 7:10 PM before hosting the Admirals for a rematch on Saturday, February 15th at 7:00 PM at Santander Arena.

