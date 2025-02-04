Mariners Send Stevens to Tahoe, Acquire Marooney from Adirondack

February 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners acquired defenseman James Marooney from the Adirondack Thunder on Tuesday, flipping a future consideration from the Tahoe Knight Monsters. The Mariners sent defenseman Jake Stevens to the Knight Monsters to acquire the future consideration that was moved to Adirondack.

Marooney, 25, is a defenseman from Chaska, MN, and is in his rookie season. He signed with the Thunder in August out of the University of St. Thomas. In 28 games with Adirondack, he's registered four assists.

Marooney played at the Division I level for the first four seasons of his college career, as a member of Ohio State University. The 2021-22 season was his best, when he registered nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 31 games. He used his extra year of eligibility to transfer to St. Thomas for 2023-24.

Prior to college, Marooney played his junior hockey for the Waterloo Black Hawks of the United States Hockey League, where he was a teammate of Mariners forward Xander Lamppa in 2018-19.

