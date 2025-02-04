Mavericks Hold Successful Off-Site Practice at Line Creek

Kansas City, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks took their game beyond Cable Dahmer Arena on Monday night, hosting a special off-site practice at Line Creek Community Center. Fans packed the rink, lining the glass and cheering as they watched the team run through drills and prepare for their upcoming games.

The evening began with select Mavericks players joining a youth team practice, giving young athletes the chance to skate alongside professionals. The full-team practice followed, providing fans with a rare, behind-the-scenes look at their favorite players in action.

Following the practice, the Mavericks took time to connect with their supporters through a team-wide autograph session, where fans had the opportunity to meet players, take photos, and get memorabilia signed.

This event was one of the many ways the Mavericks continue to give back to their community, engaging with fans beyond game nights and continuing the growth of hockey in Kansas City.

Upcoming Games:

Friday, February 7 - at Cincinnati

Saturday, February 8 - at Indy

Wednesday, February 12 - at Allen

Next Home Games:

Friday, February 14 vs. Tulsa

Saturday, February 15 vs. Tulsa

