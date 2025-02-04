Toledo's Hawkins Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month
February 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Brandon Hawkins of the Toledo Walleye has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for January. It is the third time in his career that he has received the monthly honor.
Hawkins scored seven goals and added 10 assists for 17 points in 12 games during the month.
The 30-year-old notched at least one point in 10 of the 12 games, including five multi-point games. He had four assists in a 4-3 win at Bloomington on Jan. 8 and had two-point games on Jan. 17 at Fort Wayne, Jan. 26 vs. Iowa and Jan. 31 against Fort Wayne.
A native of Macomb, Michigan, Hawkins leads the ECHL with 58 points and 216 shots on goal, is tied for the league lead with 25 goals and is tied for third with 33 assists in 45 games with the Walleye this season.
Hawkins has totaled 368 points (178g-190a) in 317 career ECHL games with Toledo, Fort Wayne and Wheeling while adding seven points (3g-4a) in 28 career American Hockey League games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Rochester, Cleveland and Chicago.
Prior to turning pro, Hawkins tallied 108 points (46g-62a) in 141 career collegiate games with Bowling Green State University and Northeastern University.
Images from this story
|
Brandon Hawkins of the Toledo Walleye
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 4, 2025
- Brandon Hawkins Named Warrior Hockey ECHL January Player of the Month - Toledo Walleye
- Mariners Send Stevens to Tahoe, Acquire Marooney from Adirondack - Maine Mariners
- Toledo's Hawkins Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Purpura Saves 40, Royals Take Point in Overtime Loss to Admirals, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 16 - Idaho Steelheads
- Florida Everblades Announce Skunk Ape Night Jersey Auction - Florida Everblades
- Greenville's Singleton Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Tate Singleton Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Fornåå Svensson Scores OT Winner, Admirals Defeat Royals - Norfolk Admirals
- Bison Collect Point in Overtime Loss - Bloomington Bison
- Mavericks Hold Successful Off-Site Practice at Line Creek - Kansas City Mavericks
- Grizzlies Fall on Monday Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Ben Kraws Records First Pro Shutout as Steelheads Tie Season High in Goals with 7-0 Victory - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.