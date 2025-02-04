Toledo's Hawkins Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Brandon Hawkins of the Toledo Walleye has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for January. It is the third time in his career that he has received the monthly honor.

Hawkins scored seven goals and added 10 assists for 17 points in 12 games during the month.

The 30-year-old notched at least one point in 10 of the 12 games, including five multi-point games. He had four assists in a 4-3 win at Bloomington on Jan. 8 and had two-point games on Jan. 17 at Fort Wayne, Jan. 26 vs. Iowa and Jan. 31 against Fort Wayne.

A native of Macomb, Michigan, Hawkins leads the ECHL with 58 points and 216 shots on goal, is tied for the league lead with 25 goals and is tied for third with 33 assists in 45 games with the Walleye this season.

Hawkins has totaled 368 points (178g-190a) in 317 career ECHL games with Toledo, Fort Wayne and Wheeling while adding seven points (3g-4a) in 28 career American Hockey League games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Rochester, Cleveland and Chicago.

Prior to turning pro, Hawkins tallied 108 points (46g-62a) in 141 career collegiate games with Bowling Green State University and Northeastern University.

