Fornåå Svensson Scores OT Winner, Admirals Defeat Royals

February 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Norfolk Admirals began a four-game road trip with a morning "Education Day" matchup against the Reading Royals. Filip Fornåå Svensson scored two goals, including the game-winning goal in overtime, leading the Admirals to a 4-3 victory over the Royals.

Thomas Milic made his fourth consecutive start, saving 31 of the 34 shots he faced in the Admirals' win.

Norfolk struck first when Fornåå Svensson scored his 18th goal of the season, finishing a crisp one-timer from Ryan Chyzowski. The Admirals' penalty kill was tested early, but Milic stood strong, successfully shutting down two power plays for the Royals and preserving the 1-0 lead through the first period.

Late in the opening frame, Norfolk had several opportunities to extend their advantage on the power play but could not capitalize, heading into the intermission still up 1-0.

Early in the second period, Marko Reifenberger was sent to the penalty box, and Reading quickly took advantage, converting on their third power play. Matt Miller scored off a rebound to even the score. The Royals then seized the momentum, increasing their speed and physicality in search of the go-ahead goal.

Eight minutes later, Chyzowski swung the momentum back in Norfolk's favor by redirecting a powerful shot from Brady Fleurent, marking his ninth goal of the season. However, the lead was short-lived, as Matt Brown responded just 72 seconds later to tie the game again for Reading.

As the second period drew to a close, the teams remained deadlocked, battling fiercely at both ends of the ice in a tightly contested matchup.

The tie remained intact until seven minutes into the third period, when Cam Cook scored with a shot from the point, bringing the score to 3-2 in favor of Reading. A little over three minutes later, Fleurent evened the game at three with a unique rebound that found its way into the net. This goal marked his 21st of the season and ultimately sent the game into overtime.

During the overtime period, Fornåå Svensson became the hero with his game-winning goal, scoring past the midway mark. It marked his second goal of the game and the 19th of the season.

What's Next

Norfolk is traveling to Portland, Maine, for two games against the Mariners this weekend. The first of the two contests will take place inside Cross Insurance Arena on Friday night, with the puck drop scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

