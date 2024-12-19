Grizzlies Battle to Earn Standings Point in 7-6 OT Loss

December 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies overcame a 6-4 third period deficit as Keaton Mastrodonato and Briley Wood each scored a goal to force overtime but the Tahoe Knight Monsters scored 53 seconds into overtime as they extend their winning streak to 8 games as they beat Utah 7-6 on a Wednesday night at Maverik Center.

Tahoe scored 4 goals in a span of 6 minutes and 23 seconds in the second half of the first period to lead 4-0. Jake McGrew scored 12:30 in to make it a 1-0 game. Jett Jones added a power play goal 15:23 in. Sloan Stanick added to Tahoe's lead 17:29 in. McGrew scored 18:53 in to make it a 4-0 game.

Grizzlies scored four unanswered goals in a 5 minute 39 second stretch to tie the game. Reed Lebster got Utah on the board 7:53 in. Dylan Fitze added a goal from the left wing 8:14 in. Less than a minute later Luke Manning scored from the slot as Utah scored 3 goals in 62 seconds. Aaron Aragon tied the game 13:32 in for his fifth goal of the season. Jett Jones scored two goals late in the second period for Tahoe, 14:14 in on a power play and he completed the hat trick with 38 seconds left in the period. Tahoe led 6-4 after 40 minutes of play.

Mastrodonato got a power play goal 13:17 in. Briley Wood's tying goal with 3:54 left in regulation extended his point streak to 6 games. Wood leads Utah with 8 goals on the season.

Brennan Kapcheck scored the overtime game winner as the Knight Monsters have scored 47 goals during their 8 game winning streak.

Utah outshot Tahoe 41 to 36 as the Grizzlies are now 4-2-2 when outshooting their opponent. Utah went 1 for 2 on the power play, Tahoe was 1 for 1.

Jesper Vikman gets the victory in net as he stopped 35 of 41 as his record goes to 10-1-1 on the season. Utah's Jake Barczewski saved 7 of 11 in the first period. Vinny Duplessis stopped 22 of 25 in relief for the Grizz.

Derek Daschke, Mick Messner and Andrew Nielsen each had 2 assists for Utah. Nielsen was a +2 for Utah.

The series continues on Friday night at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 Stars

1. Jett Jones (Tahoe) - 3 goals, +2, 4 shots.

2. Jack McGrew (Tahoe) - 2 goals, +1, 4 shots.

3. Sloan Stanick (Tahoe) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

