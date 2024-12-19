Steelheads Host Jersey Auction for St. Luke's Children's

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads) and St. Luke's Children's have teamed up once again for a jersey auction, this year a holiday themed jersey.

The jerseys will be worn for both games on Friday and Saturday and available through an online-only auction on the Handbid app. Click HERE to start bidding. Bidding opens at 4 p.m. on Friday and closes on Sunday at noon. Fans that win the jersey will receive them either via pick-up or by mail, and jerseys will be autographed by the player.

The St. Luke's jersey auction began during the 1997-98 season, and since then, a total of $681,064 has been raised.

