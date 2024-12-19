Mylymok Ties Game Late, Rush Earns Point in Idaho

(BOISE, Idaho)- In a back-and-forth affair between the Rapid City Rush and rival Idaho Steelheads, the game came down to the final shot as Idaho defeated Rapid City, 4-3, in overtime at Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday.

Brendan Hoffman put home a rebound with 44 seconds remaining in the sudden-death period to pick up the win for Idaho, his second goal of the game.

Connor Mylymok tied the game at 3-3 with 6:09 remaining in the third period to give the Rush a standings point. Mylymok tipped a Billy Constantinou shot from the point with a crossbar-high deflection behind goaltender Bryan Thomson.

Deni Goure and Zack Hoffman scored for the Rush in the first and second periods, respectively. The Rush went step-for-step with Idaho, with neither team leading by more than a goal.

In a game with 90 combined shots on goal, both goaltenders shined. Christian Propp made 42 saves on 46 shots, just one save shy of his career high. Propp made numerous clutch saves on breakaways and penalty kills, including a successful kill in overtime. Thomson stopped 41 Rush shots and earned the victory.

The Rush collects a standings point for the second straight game and third time in the last four. It is now 3-0-1 at Idaho Central Arena this season.

Next game: Friday, December 20 at Idaho. 7:10 p.m. MST puck drop from Idaho Central Arena.

