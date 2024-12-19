Americans Fall to Wichita 4-1

December 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Allen Americans center Harrison Blaisdell looks for a scoring opportunity(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club (NHL), powered by Energy Transfer Partners, lost the first game of a busy week for the Americans 4-1 on Wednesday night at CUTX Event Center.

Colin Jacobs opened the scoring in the first period at the 4:30 mark with his third goal of the season and first with the Americans on his first and only shot of the night. Jacobs was acquired from Worcester on Tuesday for forward Ryan Mahshie. Wichita tied the game later in the period as Jake Wahlin beat Anson Thornton top shelf to even the game at 1-1.

Wichita scored two more times in the second period. First, Peter Bates with his sixth goal of the season at the 9:49 mark. Austin Heidemann gave Wichita a two-goal lead ten minutes later with his fourth goal of the season to make it 3-1 Wichita.

The Thunder added an empty-net goal late in the third period as the Americans pulled starter Anson Thornton, and former Americans defenseman Nolan Kneen dumped the puck into the empty net for his third goal of the season securing the Wichita victory.

The Americans power play struggles continued going 0-for-4 with the man advantage. This is the fourth game in a row that Allen has been blanked on the power play.

The two teams will take Thursday night off and resume the three-game series on Friday night at CUTX Event Center on Teddy Bear Toss Night in Allen.

They Said it: Mark Duarte: "We had our opportunities tonight. We didn't take advantage of our power play chances. We are going through a tough stretch right now, but we have to fight our way out of it."

Colin Jacobs: "I'm excited to be back in Allen again. Anytime you can play in your home state in front of family and friends it's a good thing. We didn't take advantage of the opportunities tonight that they gave us. We need to come out fighting on Friday."

Three Stars:

1. WIC - J. Wahlin

2. WIC - G. Carriere

3. ALN - C. Jacobs

