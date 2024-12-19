ECHL Transactions - December 19
December 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 19, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Allen:
Logan Neaton, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
add Luke Richardson, G acquired from Wheeling 12/17
Florida:
delete Will Cranley, G recalled to Springfield by St. Louis
Fort Wayne:
add Yannick Turcotte, F returned from loan by Chicago Wolves
delete Yannick Turcotte, F placed on reserve
Indy:
add Cam Hausinger, F returned from loan by Chicago Wolves
add Ryan Orgel, D claimed off waivers from Tahoe 12/18
delete Nathan Noel, F placed on reserve
delete Ryan Orgel, D placed on reserve
delete Alex Wideman, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Iowa:
add Jack O'Brien, F returned from loan by Iowa Wild
delete Connor Federkow, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
delete Lincoln Erne, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
Kalamazoo:
add Luc Salem, D acquired from Allen 12/18
add Jonathon Lemieux, G assigned by Abbotsford
delete Hunter Vorva, G placed on 3-day injured reserve
Maine:
add Cory Dennis, D acquired from Orlando 12/16
delete Cory Dennis, D placed on reserve
Reading:
add Sawyer Boulton, F assigned by Lehigh Valley
add Sam Sedley, D assigned by Lehigh Valley
delete Cameron Cook, F placed on reserve
Savannah:
add Nicholas Zabaneh, F assigned by Charlotte
add Ross Armour, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Pito Walton, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
add Colin Swoyer, D activated from reserve
add C.J. Hayes, F activated from reserve
add Conlan Keenan, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Trenton Bliss, F loaned to Chicago Wolves
delete Tanner Palocsik, D placed on reserve
delete Josh Nodler, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
add Cade McNelly, D team suspension lifted
delete Cade McNelly, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
Wheeling:
add Owen Norton, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
add Peter Laviolette, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Jordan Martel, F loaned to Chicago Wolves
