ECHL Transactions - December 19

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 19, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Allen:

Logan Neaton, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

add Luke Richardson, G acquired from Wheeling 12/17

Florida:

delete Will Cranley, G recalled to Springfield by St. Louis

Fort Wayne:

add Yannick Turcotte, F returned from loan by Chicago Wolves

delete Yannick Turcotte, F placed on reserve

Indy:

add Cam Hausinger, F returned from loan by Chicago Wolves

add Ryan Orgel, D claimed off waivers from Tahoe 12/18

delete Nathan Noel, F placed on reserve

delete Ryan Orgel, D placed on reserve

delete Alex Wideman, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Iowa:

add Jack O'Brien, F returned from loan by Iowa Wild

delete Connor Federkow, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Lincoln Erne, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Luc Salem, D acquired from Allen 12/18

add Jonathon Lemieux, G assigned by Abbotsford

delete Hunter Vorva, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

Maine:

add Cory Dennis, D acquired from Orlando 12/16

delete Cory Dennis, D placed on reserve

Reading:

add Sawyer Boulton, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

add Sam Sedley, D assigned by Lehigh Valley

delete Cameron Cook, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

add Nicholas Zabaneh, F assigned by Charlotte

add Ross Armour, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Pito Walton, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

add Colin Swoyer, D activated from reserve

add C.J. Hayes, F activated from reserve

add Conlan Keenan, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Trenton Bliss, F loaned to Chicago Wolves

delete Tanner Palocsik, D placed on reserve

delete Josh Nodler, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

add Cade McNelly, D team suspension lifted

delete Cade McNelly, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Wheeling:

add Owen Norton, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Peter Laviolette, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Jordan Martel, F loaned to Chicago Wolves

