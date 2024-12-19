Oilers Add Size, Toughness to Blue Line in Cade McNelly

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Thursday the signing of rookie defenseman Cade McNelly.

McNelly, 23, joins Tulsa 23 games into the campaign upon visa approval after signing with the squad in the summer.

The six-foot-three, 205-pound defenseman played his junior hockey in the WHL, accruing 17 points (6g, 11a) and 317 PIM in 122 games, 121 of which were with the Seattle Thunderbirds. McNelly led the WHL in penalty minutes, recording 110 points in just 40 games, adding 10 points (3g, 7a) from the back end in 2019-20. The Westlock, Alberta native finished fifth in the WHL in PIM with a career-high 123 PIM in 46 games in 2018-19, averaging more PIM per game than any player with more than 10 appearances.

"McNelly was a player that signed in the summer," Head Coach Rob Murray said. "He had some visa issues to work out, and now he can join our squad at a good time. He's a big body and plays a very physical game. He will add some grit to our lineup and another left shot to our defensive group. We are excited to have him on board."

The former Thunderbird comes to Tulsa with no regular season professional experience, but did attend Los Angeles Kings NHL training camp in 2021. McNelly also played for the Kings in the 2021 Arizona Rookie Faceoff, featuring the San Jose Sharks, Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, Arizona Coyotes (Utah HC), Los Angeles Kings and the Oilers' NHL affiliate, the Anaheim Ducks.

McNelly finished his amateur career with stints in the BCHL with the Vernon Vipers and Southern Alberta Institute of Technology in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference.

The Oilers host the Kansas City Mavericks on Friday, Dec. 20 at the BOK Center. Puck drop for the Mountain-Division rivals is at 7:05 p.m. CT.

