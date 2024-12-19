Thunder Continues Road Swing with Win at Allen

ALLEN, TX - Wichita continued its five-game road trip on Wednesday night, coming back to knock off Allen, 4-1, at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Ryan Finnegan led the way with two assists while four different players found the back of the net. Gabriel Carriere claimed his sixth win of the season, stopping 27 shots.

Colin Jacobs opened up the scoring at 4:30 of the first period. He got to a rebound near the crease and beat Carriere to make it 1-0.

Jake Wahlin answered 10 minutes later to tie the game. Finnegan made a great play to keep the puck in the zone. Wahlin collected the pass near the right faceoff circle, walked to the net and beat Anson Thornton for his second of the year.

In the second, Peter Bates gave Wichita its first lead. The Americans had a chance on one end when Spencer Asuchak hit the post. Wichita raced the other way as Dominic Dockery led the charge. Bates beat Thornton down low for his sixth of the year to make it 2-1.

Austin Heidemann made it 3-1 at 19:15, redirecting a shot from Carter Jones for his fourth of the season.

Nolan Kneen tacked on an empty-net goal with less than three minutes to go in regulation to secure the victory.

Wichita improved to 5-1-1 in its last seven games and jumped above .500 on the road with the win.

Finnegan has four assists in his last two games. Wahlin has points in three of his last four. Bates has goals in back-to-back outings, points in his last three and points in six of his last seven. Kneen tallied his third goal in his last six contests and has points in six of his last seven. Jeremie Bucheler added an assist, giving him points in three-straight.

Wichita concludes its five-game road trip on Friday at 7:10 p.m. in Texas against Allen.

