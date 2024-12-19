Ingham Shuts out Icemen on Retro Night with 29 Saves

December 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits goaltender Jacob Ingham

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - Tyson Fawcett and Kaleb Lawrence started the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on the right foot and Austin Saint closed the scoring entries, but Jacob Ingham closed the door on the Jacksonville Icemen by stopping 29 shots for his second shutout of the season, a 3-0 win on Thursday night.

Fawcett started the scoring entries early in another strong first period for the Swamp Rabbits. At 3:31, Fawcett and Bryce Brodzinski went back-and-forth in a passing sequence, with Fawcett slipping the puck past Icemen goalie Justen Close to give the Swamp Rabbits a 1-0 lead. Towards the end of the period, Kaleb Lawrence doubled the advantage when he intercepted a pass from the corner, walked to the slot, and five-holed close from point blank range to lead the Swamp Rabbits to a 2-0 lead with 3:33 left in the first. Jacob Ingham, manning the Swamp Rabbits net, stopped all eight shots he saw.

Both teams skated through a scoreless middle frame, with Ingham turning aside another six shots in the second, including a clear breakaway against Brendan Harris of Jacksonville from the blue line and in. The intensity ratcheted up in the third, but not before Austin Saint tripled the Swamp Rabbits advantage. With 8:37 left in the game, Jacob Modry hit Saint with a stretch pass in the neutral zone, and following his zone entry from the right, fired a laser over the shoulder of Close to vault the Swamp Rabbits to a 3-0 lead. Ingham stood tall, staving off a barrage of 15 shots to complete his second shutout, this one worth 29 saves, in powering the Swamp Rabbits to a 3-0 win.

Ingham's second shutout marks his fourth win of the season and his second season with multiple shutouts in his career (4-2-0-1).

The Swamp Rabbits have one more game before the Christmas break, and it's on the road against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Puck drop is slated for 3:00 p.m. EST at Enmarket Arena on Sunday, December 22nd.

