Brendan Hoffmann Caps off Two Goal Night with Overtime Winner in 4-3 Win over Rapid City

December 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (13-10-2-0, 28pts) defeated the Rapid City Rush (6-13-3-3, 18pts) Wednesday night by a final score of 4-3 in overtime in front of 5,256 fans at the Idaho Central Arena, the 47thconsecutive regular season sell-out. Idaho and Rapid City will meet Friday and Saturday at 7:10 p.m.

Idaho trailed 1-0 after the first period as Deni Goure found the back of the net for the Rush with 4:11 remaining in the frame.

The Steelheads would take a 2-1 lead early into the second period receiving goals from Thomas Caron (7th) and Hoffmann (8th). A scrum at the end of the first period would send Idaho on the power-play to begin the second period. The play started when Francesco Arcuri had a shot blocked in the right circle. It found the stick of A.J. White on the right side of the goal-line where he then slid it to Caron below the far circle where he directed it home 1:09 into the period. Hoffmann gave Idaho their first lead of the night at 8:11 when Matt Register sent a shot from the left point to the net. Hoffmann corralled the rebound at the top of the crease and snuck it past the left toe of Christian Propp. Just 1:51 later Rapid City's Zack Hoffmann would tie the game at 2-2.

Just eight seconds into the third period Connor Mylymok and Brendan Hoffmann dropped the gloves each receiving five-minute fighting majors. At 3:02 Connor Punnett (3rd) received a stretch pass from Nick Canade down the left-wing side of the neutral zone. He got inside the near dot and squeezed the puck through the five-hole of Propp making it 3-2. With just 6:09 to play in the game Connor Mylymok tied the game at 3-3 eventually forcing overtime.

Idaho was assessed a penalty with 1:47 remaining in regulation and killed off the remaining 13 seconds in the extra session. Then the Steelheads got a power-play of their own 45 seconds into overtime but were unable to convert. With just 44 seconds remaining Hoffmann (9th) banged home a rebound on the far side of the crease after Caron hit the post from the right circle.

Bryan Thomson made 41 saves on 44 shots in the win while Christian Propp made 42 saves on 46 shots in the loss.

ICCU Three Stars

1) Brendan Hoffmann (IDH, 2-0-2, +2, 7 shots, FM)

2) Francesco Arcuri (IDH, 0-2-2, 3 shots)

3) Connor Mylymok (RC, 1-0-1, +1, 6 shots, FM)

GAME NOTES

Idaho went 1-for-2 on the power-play while Rapid City went 0-for-3.

Idaho outshot Rapid City 46-44.

Demetrios Koumontzis (IR), Connor MacEachern (INJ), Chandler Romeo (DNP), and Blake Swetlikoff (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

A.J. White extended his point-streak to five games with an assist.

Brendan Hoffmann tallied his third multi-goal game.

Matt Register tallied two assists for his seventh multi-point game.

Thomas Caron notched a goal and an assist for his seventh multi-point game.

Mark Olver and Nick Canade each picked up an assist.

Hank Crone led all skaters with eight shots.

